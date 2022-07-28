Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Irving, Texas – An elementary school teacher in Texas was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually abusing a student who is 7-years-old.

Victor Moreno, 28, was arrested and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as improper relationship between an educator and student on July 21, according to FOX 4.

The Irving Police Department made the announcement on Thursday, and said the alleged abuse took place during the 2020-2021 school year, which was Moreno’s first year as a teacher at Townsell Elementary School in Irving, Texas.

Fox News reports that the victim didn’t report the alleged abuse until the spring of 2022, and by that point, Moreno was no longer at the district and had resigned after failing to meet certification requirements, moving over to the Plano Independent School District.

In the announcement, Irving Police Department Officer Robert Reeves said that there could be more victims.

“There may be additional victims, so we are asking anybody that knows Moreno or whose children or family members or friends might have been taught by Moreno to talk to them. Have those difficult discussions. If you feel that an offense has occurred when you are talking to your child or your friend’s child or whomever, to contact the Irving Police Department if you reside in Irving. If you reside in Plano, you’ll need to contact the Plano Police Department,” Reeves said.

Moreno was released from jail after his bond was set at $15,000.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...