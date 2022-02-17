Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A mother in Kansas City, Missouri, decapitated her six-year-old son as well as the family dog before making a bedeviled 911 call, according to police.

Tasha Haefs reportedly called 911 on Tuesday night telling police that she believed the devil was trying to attack her, although the woman denied having a mental illness before disconnecting, KCTV reported.

Responding officers arrived at her residence and saw blood on the front steps while they heard a woman singing. As they knocked on the door, the woman reportedly increased her volume.

Police forced entry through a rear door after an officer saw what appeared to be a severed head inside the home. They quickly discovered the gruesome scene, which included the body of the decapitated 6-year-old boy near the kitchen and Haefs, 35, with blood on her legs and feet, according to KCTV.

While clearing the rest of the home, they also found a decapitated dog in the basement along two knives.

“The community now knows some of the terrible details of the death of this 6-year-old child,” Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County Prosecutor said in a statement. “It takes our breath away. It’s difficult to imagine the grief for this boy’s family. For the child’s classmates. His friends. Neighbors. The first responders who went to this crime scene.”

According to police, Haefs said the boy was her biological son and admitted butchering him. There were no other children in the home.

Haefs is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors sought no bail in the horrific homicide and the woman remains in custody.

“This child’s death is a call for something more,” Baker said, according to Fox News. “Our community must heed the call. Law enforcement, prosecutors, public health officials, social service providers, all of our many partners must work together to address the violence. Strong collaborations are needed to lean into this difficult challenge, and better protect our community’s most vulnerable population, our kids.”