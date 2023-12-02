Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tampa, Florida – A Florida woman pretended to be a 14-year-old homeschooled child to prey on middle schoolers for sex, police announced Friday.

Alyssa Ann Zinger, 22, was arrested last week for allegedly engaging in at least 30 sexual acts with at least one student and sending explicit videos to several more.

Zinger allegedly crafted her fake persona and communicated with her victims on social media platforms, mainly Snapchat, according to a search warrant obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The New York Post reported that multiple victims, who attended Wilson Middle School in Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood, told police they believed the Zinger was their age but was homeschooled.

“There are believed to be additional victims,” Tampa police said.

The accused predator allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with one of the victims in May, which lasted through September, the warrant states.

The victim — a boy between the ages of 12 and 15 — told police that the pair had sex multiple times and that Zinger sent him explicit photos and videos.

Another said Zinger sent a video to several children through Snapchat depicting sexual intercourse.

Zinger allegedly admitted to one victim that she had engaged in sexual activities with other minors.

The accused pervert and one of the children were caught shoplifting at a Nordstrom in July, according to the documents.

Zinger was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, records show.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from jail on the day of her arrest after posting the $7,500 bond on each of her second-degree felony charges.