Washington D.C. – We have great respect for Martin Luther King III. As the the oldest son of the late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he has served both this country and his father’s legacy quite well. Regardless, his recent comments could not be more wrong and while we blame the politicians and their media cronies, we want to address specifically what he said.

King recently said that the acquittal of Derek Chauvin would mean that the criminal justice system is “terribly broken and flawed.”

If you are wondering why King III, who has led a great life and fought for human rights throughout the world in a graceful fashion, would say that, his next statement tells you everything that you need to know.

“There’s a concern that, even with all of this information, that an officer may not be convicted. I really don’t think that’s going to happen this time.”

There it is……”even with all this information.”

The information that King is referring to is the information from the media and if America does not realize how broken and flawed the American Media is, we will be destroyed before we know it.

Nothing has shown that more than the very case that King discusses.

What the media chose to report in the death of George Floyd will look nothing like the evidence presented at the jury. Here are just a few items that we never saw the mainstream media talk about.

Derek Chauvin was using a neck restraint approved by department policy. How do we know that? We went to the department website a few days after the event and saw the policy. That was before it was removed but let’s not act like every other media outlet wasn’t aware of it.

Placing Floyd on the ground and subduing him while calling medical personnel was exactly what every Minneapolis cop was trained to do if they expected excited delirium. We have seen the training and the media has as well. George Floyd was experiencing breathing problems upon the officers contact and they initially placed him in the car until he asked to be placed on the ground. Observing the signs of excited delirium, the officers did just that. The autopsy revealed no asphyxiation and no trauma to Floyd’s body. The media ran with the “second autopsy” by famed coroner Michael Baden that said he was choked to death but as we pointed out that very week, Baden did not perform an autopsy and he did not say it was his “expert” opinion because Baden would never risk his expert status. Baden’s statements are not admissible in court. George Floyd had several drugs in his system including a fentanyl level four times the lethal dose along with severe heart disease, COVID-19 and a range of other health issues. Coroner notes will reveal that they stated if Floyd had died at home without police presence, his death would be considered an overdose. Once again, it doesn’t take a journalist genius to figure this out. the autopsy report has been public for months.

There is much more “information” we could discuss but for now, just know that the “information” that King talks about is the exact problem.

The media is the real problem and if anything is broken, don’t look at a jury of 12 citizens to blame.

Blame the very ones that claim they are holding others accountable, the American News Media.