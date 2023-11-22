Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPLAND, Calif. – A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours in Southern California took a deadly turn after the home at the center of the strained circumstances erupted in flames and hours later, the suspect was fatally shot by police.

The sequence of events began around 4 p.m. when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tried to serve a search warrant at a location near Cloverdale Avenue and West 15th Street in the City of Upland on Monday, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

As deputies attempted to serve the warrant, shots were fired from inside the home. Once deputies encountered gunfire, the Upland Police Department responded to assist.

The gunman fired additional rounds and the showdown turned into an hours-long barricaded standoff. As a result, a SWAT team was deployed to help get the suspect to surrender.

However, about six hours into the standoff, the house erupted in flames and additional residents were told to evacuate.

A short time later, the gunman exited the home and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no law enforcement personnel were injured as a result of the lethal encounter.

There were reports of the smell of gas and an explosion as the house erupted in flames, but the cause of the fire as well as the OIS will be an ongoing investigation.

The name of the suspect and the nature of the search warrant has not yet been disclosed.