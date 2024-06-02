Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man who officials say killed Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell on Thursday.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed was identified as the gunman who killed the 36-year-old officer in the line of duty. Mitchell was responding to reports of a shooting when he was fatally ambushed by Mohamed.

Court records show that Mohamed had a criminal history dating back to 2006, including burglary and firearms charges. Mohamed, 35, was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2007 and was ineligible to carry a firearm. He had an active warrant out for his arrest stemming from a 2022 incident in which, court documents say, police saw him at the scene of a downtown Minneapolis robbery carrying a gun.

In 2014, Mohamed pleaded guilty to federal charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm, according to court records. He was sentenced in 2015 to a little more than eight years in prison, with three years of supervised release. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate whose name and demographics match Mohamed’s was released in May 2020.