The death and sensationalism of Jordan Neely in NY further exposes something truly ugly in our nation. The exploitation of dead Black men who can drive agendas. None of the people tweeting or hashtaging this man’s name actually gave two shits about him. Now you want to use his life like a grenade in a manufactured war. It’s evil. I can’t respect it.

I see right through you and so does God.

Watching racial, homeless and mental health advocates circle around him like vultures to get their piece of him to further their causes is abominable.

Where were these loving people when he was alive? Which one of them offered to help him. To shelter or house him?

Now y’all are his best friends right? It happened to him so it happened to you now, right?

Get the F outta here. Why don’t you pretend he was killed by another Black man and not give a shit. I’d rather you do that, then display this staged outrage.

Every activist, politician and ambulance chasing lawyer engaged in this sick behavior complety turns my stomach.

You know how many Jordan Neelys I see daily that these twisted people ignore or turn their nose up at. Stop it.

Forgive me for the harsh language, but I’m sick of this shit.

This article originally appeared at Medium. It has been posted with the permission of the author.