STOCKTON, Calif. – A California school resource officer disarmed a student who pulled out a loaded weapon during a fight on Monday. A 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the fight erupted on campus around lunch time at Lincoln High School in Stockton. The school has an enrollment of approximately 3,000 students.

“When our SRO and school staff were breaking it up our SRO saw the [suspect] pull out a gun from his waistband and that’s when our SRO took him down on the ground and disarmed him,” Joseph Silva, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, told Fox News Digital.

As a result of the brawl, two students suffered minor injuries, authorities confirmed.

The suspect was taken to juvenile hall and booked on charges that included unlawful possession of a firearm, battery, criminal threats, and resisting arrest, according to authorities.

There were no further details immediately available for release. School administrators were unavailable for comment.