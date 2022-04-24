Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CAYCE, S.C. – A police officer in South Carolina was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Authorities said the fatal shooting occurred while responding to a domestic disturbance.

A suspect at the scene opened fire about 2:48 a.m. on three officers of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was shot during the encounter, the agency said.

The police department confirmed Barr’s death shortly after 7 a.m., Fox News reported.

Officials are expected to provide more details later Sunday.

Information on the department’s website says Barr was a member of the K9 team, and that he’d been partnered with his current police service dog since October of 2019, News 19 reported.

The city of Cayce is located just outside the state capital Columbia.