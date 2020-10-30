NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A Long Island soccer coach was arrested after being accused of raping a teen player on two occasions over the summer, police said early Friday.

Sean Johnsen, 35, of Valley Stream, who coaches a Nassau County soccer club team, had “inappropriate contact” with the 16-year-old girl on Aug. 17 and 21, Nassau County Police said.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child, New York Post reported.

He is set to be arraigned Friday in Mineola.

Players on Johnsen’s team range in age from 14 to 19, according to police.