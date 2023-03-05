Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Multiple people suffered stab wounds and were subsequently hospitalized after a melee spilled into the street in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a brawl erupted about 2:15 a.m. between two groups of people on the downtown street when one of the fighters produced a knife and stabbed six people, KTLA reported.

All victims were transported to a local hospital and are reportedly in stable condition. The participants were described as Hispanic men in their 20s and 30s, as was the assailant who was later taken into custody without incident, according to the news outlet.

Another video shows the attack left one man with a deep laceration across his face, but KTLA said it was too gruesome to show.

The identity of the suspect was not released and no further details were immediately available.