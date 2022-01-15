Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles County – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is not exactly known as someone that believes in law and order and it appears that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has figured out away around the Soros backed candidate. After four gang members allegedly shot and killed Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, on January 10th, Villanueva feared that pursuing charges through Gascon could lead to lighter sentencing.

Last year, Gascon axed sentencing enhancements – such as membership of a gang – that would have seen Arroyos’ alleged killers potentially jailed for life if convicted. California law stipulates a sentence of 25 years to life without parole, whereas Gascon’s reforms would see killers offered parole after completing their sentence, according to the Daily Mail.

Arroyos was shot dead on his day off by three men and a woman connected to the F13 gang, it is alleged, and was targeted for the two silver chains he was wearing.

The suspects are alleged gang members Luis Alfredo De La Rosa Rios, 29, known as ‘Lil J’; Ernesto Cisneros, 22, known as ‘Gonzo’ and Jesse Contreras, 34, known as ‘Skinny Jack’ and ‘Flaco.’ Rios’ girlfriend, 18-year-old Haylee Marie Grisham, is considered an associate of the gang.

The federal charges they now face come with enhancements which automatically lengthen a sentence should the person be convicted to life without parole.

DA George Gascón previously announced he had decided to no longer pursue sentencing enhancements in cases involving gangs as part of an increasingly controversial prison reform policy aimed at boosting ‘equity.’

Villanueva told the media he had tried to consult with Gascon’s office but found his response ‘not satisfactory.’ Gascon’s reforms mean that a gang murder sentence which would once have carried a term of 25 years to life could now result in parole after 25 years.

Villanueva added: ‘I believe their plan was to just prosecute a simple murder with no gun enhancements, no gang enhancements, nothing,’ the sheriff said. ‘And that really did not cover the depravity of this crime… It should be noted that the California penal code does cover all these things. The tools are there but we need to have someone who’s willing to use them.’