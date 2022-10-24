Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HIALEAH, Fla. – A staff member working the campaign for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sustained serious injuries late Sunday night while knocking on doors, the senator announced in a Monday afternoon statement, the Daily Wire reported.

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis (sic) hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in Hialeah, Florida,” Rubio noted on Twitter.

“He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” Rubio continued.

The Florida senator included photographs of the young man who was brutally attacked. In the pictures the victim’s face was badly beaten, and at least one eye was puffy and appeared swollen shut.

The unnamed canvasser was pictured being transported by ambulance to a medical facility.

