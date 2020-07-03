This may be one of the best videos we have ever seen.

This Seattle police officer may be according to Carol Baskins, the “coolest cat” we have ever seen.

Check it out.

As rioters set the flag on fire while standing at the base of the statue of John Harte McGraw, Washington’s second governor, an unidentified police officer walks over and puts out the fire.

The violent criminals, taken by surprise, say “”What the f*** is wrong with you?”

Another punk shouted, “Suck a d**k, you fat motherf***ers!”

Can you imagine the time we live in where you are burning a flag and it’s the cop that puts the fire out that is wrong?

If you are like us, you can’t get enough of the video so here it is again!