New York City – A gunman riding on the back of an electric scooter opened fire at a group of people at a Bronx playground earlier this month in a drive-by shooting, according to the New York Post.

The incident occurred at the Magenta Playground in the Allerton section of the Bronx at about 5:30 p.m. on March 12th, when the shooter and his accomplice pulled up to the park on the scooter.

🚨NYC: Help @NYPDDetectives identify the 2 individuals that drove by & shot into a crowd inside a #Bronx PLAYGROUND. The incident occurred on 3/12, around 5:30 PM, at the Magenta Playground on Olinville Ave & Rosewood St. Anyone with info please call ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/HqFYvfkQ4d — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 23, 2021

The suspect then squeezed off several rounds from a handgun, as he and the scooter driver rolled by the scene. the suspects fled the scene on the scooter.

No one was injured in the daylight shooting, but three parked cars were damaged.