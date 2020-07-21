As reported by Yahoo Sports, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before Monday night’s exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

Kapler, who has a losing record as a manager took a play out of Former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

That’s one way to make the news.

Several Giants knelt for the national anthem, led by Gabe Kapler. Jaylin Davis, Austin Slater too. pic.twitter.com/dPtfOTzSiR — Mark W. Sanchez (@MarkWSanchez) July 21, 2020

Kapler is in his first season as manager with the team after coaching the Phillies to just one place from last place in 2019.

In 2019, the Washington Post reported that Kapler learned via an e-mail that a 17 year old girl had been assaulted in a player’s hotel room and did not report it.

“The boys got me drunk and the girls beat me up,” she wrote. “Your player . . . videotaped it all.” She later alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

Taking the knee is a protest to racism against blacks by law enforcement.

An issue, that few have even defined and has little evidence behind it.

In 2017, Former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first major leaguer to kneel for the anthem.

Just a few months later, Maxwell was accused of pointing a firearm at the head of a female food delivery driver delivering food to him and he was charged with a felony and sentenced to two years probation.

Maxwell hasn’t been on a Major League field since and played last year in the Mexican League.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter @SFChronicle