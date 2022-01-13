Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Last week, we told you about a revolution in law enforcement recruiting. As agencies battle the need to recruit, a retired police officer who pioneered recruiting for the trucking industry, has brought those skills to law enforcement with SAFEGUARD Recruiting.

SAFEGUARD Recruiting is not paying for our endorsement but rather we believe they are the answer that law enforcement must embrace and we had to tell you about them.

In addition to the proprietary techniques that brings candidates directly to law enforcement agencies, they have now rolled out two very important features that we believe will redefine what law enforcement thought they knew about recruiting.

First, is their “Mentoring” program where SAFEGUARD will identify candidates 2, 3, 4 and 5 years out of their eligibility and foster that relationship for the agency.

Doug Larsen, the President of SAFEGUARD Recruiting, tells us that from contact to testing, they are now able to handle all communications with the potential recruit and ensure that recruit is motivated to work for that particular agency.

“Whether an agency needs recruits immediately or years down the road, we have the solutions to hand over qualified and ready candidates whenever the agency needs,” Larsen told us.

Even more exciting is their “Retention” program that focuses on ensuring that once a police officer is hired and trained, they stay with the agency.

SAFEGUARD does this by using tested business principles on employee morale and satisfaction and notifies the agency if they are in danger of an exodus of employees, allowing proper planning from the administration to ensure that they are fully staffed.

What is more exciting about what SAFEGUARD Recruiting can do is they can either replace or come along side an agency to ensure that short staffing is not a surprise and that candidates are always present when the agency needs to hire. Because SAFEGUARD is owned and operated by former law enforcement officers, they are highly customizable to whatever the agency needs but they have a keen awareness of what works in this unique profession.

SAFEGUARD Recruiting has had significant attention in recent weeks and while we have had significant concern for the future of law enforcement in recent years, we now have hope.

You can see a recent interview with Larsen below: