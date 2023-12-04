Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN ANTONIO – A man in Texas is accused of slashing a woman’s throat before he “left her for dead rolled up in plastic” in a field on Friday, all while wearing an ankle monitor, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Gonzalez, 31, was tracked down and taken into custody at a San Antonio home a day after he reportedly beat and stabbed the victim during the vicious crime Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture,” the sheriff’s office noted, while also commenting that “Gonzalez was wearing an ankle monitor when the Aggravated Assault was committed,” thus facilitating the criminal investigation.

Fortunately, the woman was found “near the side of the road” hours later while she was still alive. After being transported to a hospital, the victim was listed in serious, but stable condition, the New York Post reported.

It’s unclear if Gonzalez knew the victim or why he was required to wear the ankle monitor.

Gonzalez was booked at the Atascosa County Jail on felony charges. His bail was set at $275,000.