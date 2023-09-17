If we told you that a popular presidential candidate with the last name of “Kennedy” has been denied secret service protection despite threats on his life, an intruder found in his home, along with an incident on Friday where a man carrying loaded pistols, impersonating a United States Marshall was arrested at the candidates rally, you would think we were the Babylon Bee.

According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that is exactly what has happened.

Kennedy, a Democrat who announced a primary challenge to President Biden earlier this year, was rejected protection by the Biden administration.

“Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days,” Kennedy wrote at the time in a lengthy statement posted on X. “After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request.”

“I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy added in the post. “I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

If a politician named Kennedy wasn’t concerning enough, Friday’s incident should immediately provide Kennedy protection.

The incident on Friday took place less than two miles away from where Kennedy’s father was shot and killed in June 1968.

Why Deny Protection?

Why would President Biden deny Secret Service protection for Robert Kennedy Jr.?

Kennedy and his campaign are currently financing security with Gavin de Becker & Associates playing a major role. If we were Kennedy, we would hire them as well but they aren’t exactly the cost of some off-duty police officers. By not providing Secret Service protection, Kennedy’s resources to campaign are diminished.

A more sinister idea on why protection is being denied is that Biden and his administration wants a violent act to occur against Kennedy.

While we don’t believe that is the case, it is hard to understand how Biden does not see the same inherent dangers to Kennedy as anyone else in America would?

President Biden should have been keenly aware of the dangers to an American presidential candidate long before Friday.

We give Biden the benefit of the doubt that, prior to Friday, he was simply playing politics or being an asshole.

Today, the continual denial of protecting Mr. Kennedy should be seen as an intentional act to harm him in the future.