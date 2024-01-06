Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In the landscape of rural California in 2030, a groundbreaking paradigm shift has revolutionized law enforcement’s approach, focusing extensively on quality-of-life policing. Rural California Non-sworn policing teams have emerged as trailblazers, strategically employing code enforcement officers as a linchpin to combat quality of life issues, including nuisance-based crimes, to enhance residents’ overall well-being. The cornerstone of this transformation was the creation of teams to utilize a collaboration of resources seamlessly, blending the efforts of sworn law enforcement officers, environmental health, county service providers, mental health, and code compliance personnel.

Equipped with advanced technology and vigorous county rules and regulations, code enforcement officers swiftly responded to non-threatening issues such as homelessness, civil disputes, illegal dumping, and abandoned vehicles. This innovative integration freed up the limited number of sworn officers to concentrate on critical law enforcement tasks, fostering a safer and more secure environment for rural California residents. Celebrated successes included educating and enforcing landowner accountability and eradicating illicit residential marijuana cultivation sites. These innovative teams ultimately successfully dismantled criminal organizations that had long plagued and terrorized rural community neighborhoods.

Implementing this new policing approach marked a significant departure from traditional law enforcement models, heralding a new era of collaboration and efficiency. Drones with advanced sensors patrolled the skies, detecting and responding to quality-of-life concerns in real-time. Armed with augmented reality glasses, code enforcement officers accessed pertinent data instantaneously, streamlining their response to non-emergency calls. This innovative team enforcement approach resolved immediate concerns and fostered a stronger sense of community engagement, transforming the relationship between law enforcement and residents. Regular town hall meetings provided an open forum for community members to voice concerns, reinforcing the collaborative efforts of many community-based entities and nonsworn enforcement teams and establishing the model for effective rural policing for 2030 and beyond. Does it seem farfetched? Can law enforcement undergo such significant transformation within a brief timeframe? In fact, in one county in California, the future is already here.

Law enforcement looks ahead to the future from 2023’s vantage point, understanding that developing contingencies now is imperative to achieve these visionary goals. Recognizing the need for comprehensive planning and multi-agency enforcement integration, the police must invest in training personnel, implement robust county ordinances, and establish vigorous communication channels between code enforcement collaborative teams and sworn officers. Moreover, proactive community outreach and education initiatives must be prioritized to ensure residents are informed and supportive of these transformative policing strategies. By committing to a forward-thinking approach, rural California agencies can lay the groundwork for a future where quality-of-life policing is not just a goal but a tangible reality, creating safer, more resilient communities for years to come. As the challenges become clearer, the path forward will begin to take shape.

A Multi-faceted Struggle Facing Rural California Law Enforcement

The escalating concern over the understaffing of law enforcement in rural communities reveals a critical issue in addressing the rising criminal activity. The intimate nature and close-knit relationships in these communities further complicates matters, fostering social stigma and hesitation to report crimes, resulting in underreporting, delayed response times, and diminished access to support services for victims. The research suggests, the discernible disparities between urban and rural populations are most evident in their interpersonal interactions (including frequency and trust), common shared interests, feelings of belongingness, and knowledge of other community inhabitants (Meško, 2020). Local law enforcement relies on the active collaboration of community members, who play a pivotal role in providing crucial information about neighborhood crime and working alongside the police to devise robust solutions for addressing issues related to crime and disorder.

One example of this type of thriving partnership can be found in Hilmar, CA. an unincorporated community of about 5,100 residents in California’s Central Valley with a motto of “country living at its best”. The tight-knit bonds formed among rural neighbors serve as a powerful force, promoting resource sharing, mutual aid in times of need, and collective efforts to address local issues. Faced with rising crime and unreliable prosecutions, farmers have intensified their vigilance and communication to protect against thefts and stay alert for anything suspicious. Emphasizing the rising rural crime, Hilmar Farm Watch, a neighborhood watch program with 6,400 Facebook followers, collaborates daily to improve the safety and security of their area, in this case, farms (Voice, 2021). The self-reliance relationships formed in Hilmar, though, did not occur in a vacuum.

Decriminalization

In 2014, California’s Proposition 47 brought about a seismic shift in legislation, reclassifying several felony offenses as misdemeanors to reduce prison populations. This change had profound consequences in rural California, particularly in areas where property crimes and thefts had devastating impacts. The reclassification contributed to a surge in criminal activity, including illegal drug sales, vehicle thefts, and incidents linked to illicit renters. Residents in these regions grapple with relentless vandalism, equipment theft, and property damage, often receiving insufficient support from local law enforcement and prosecutors. Throughout the country, initiatives undertaken by law enforcement are reigniting a longstanding discussion about “broken windows” policing. This contentious approach is the rigorous enforcement of minor offenses geared to reinstate safety and order in neighborhoods plagued by high crime levels (Sanchez & Morales, 2022).

The escalating crisis of a diminishing law enforcement presence in rural California communities has cast a shadow over the safety and well-being of residents. The surge in property crimes and vandalism, coupled with an overall decline in the quality of life, highlights the inadequacy of traditional law enforcement investigations in the face of staffing challenges. Across the state, local county sheriff offices grapple with the inability to attract and retain qualified sworn law enforcement officers, a predicament exacerbated by the allure of higher-paying opportunities elsewhere.

Tehama County, California, stands as a poignant example, with the Sheriff’s Office compelled to discontinue daytime patrol coverage due to a shortage of qualified recruits. Sheriff Dave Hencratt advocates for a fundamental shift in compensation strategies within smaller, rural sheriff’s departments to address this underlying problem (Johnson, 2022). The reverberations of this crisis not only jeopardize the safety and security of residents but also underscore the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to tackle the staffing and resource challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in rural communities. As the Sheriff’s Office grapples with limitations on essential services, Tehama County officials are working to improve wages and develop strategies to work through new stringent hiring regulations to safeguard the well-bring of these vulnerable regions (Duara, 2022). Their work s made that much more difficult by changes in California’s laws with regard to drug use, possession and sales.

The Impact of Marijuana Legislation

The legalization of marijuana through California’s Proposition 64 in 2016 has set in motion a cascade of complex challenges, significantly impacting the police and property owners in rural areas. This transformative legislation has brought to the forefront a host of intricate issues, ranging from the proliferation of black-market marijuana cultivation to the involvement of interstate drug trafficking organizations, the degradation of properties, and the nuanced nature of marijuana regulations (Beittel, 2020). In the wake of this landmark decision, rural communities in California find themselves grappling with an alarming surge in illicit marijuana cultivation, where growers take advantage of the remote and secluded nature of properties owned by unsuspecting residents. Traditional law enforcement faces an uphill battle, compounded by the reluctance of electric companies to identify illegal operations, fearing potential retaliation.

The allure of substantial profits in the black market, coupled with lenient penalties for marijuana-related infractions, has created a fertile ground for criminal enterprises to thrive in these regions (Rethinking-war-on-drugs, 2012). The repercussions extend beyond the legal realm, as research suggests severe environmental consequences resulting from unregulated pesticide use, animal poisons, and unsafe cultivation practices, posing imminent threats to the delicate balance of local ecosystems. For instance, statistical data from the US Forest Service estimates there were 329 outdoor black market illicit marijuana operations eradicated in 2013 in the southwest region of California’s National Forests. Environmental catastrophes including miles of irrigation hose, toxic waste, chemicals, rodenticides, and poisons are killing wildlife and continue to pollute waterways (Levy, 2014). Furthermore, the destruction of residential properties from illicit marijuana cultivation exacerbates the situation. Black market cultivators exploit residential structures for large-scale operations, leading to structural deterioration, electrical hazards, and the proliferation of mold. Property owners often remain oblivious to these activities, leaving them with significant property damage and potential legal consequences, thereby deepening the challenges law enforcement and property management entities face.

Criminal investigations revealed the innovative ways that illegal operations operate discreetly within populated neighborhoods, complicating enforcement and necessitating an adaptive approach to the evolving legal framework to preserve the original intent of Proposition 64 (Shouse California Law Group [SCLG], 2016). The data underscores the need for law enforcement to curb the unintended consequences of legalization, inadvertently promoting the growth of illegal drug trafficking organizations and leading to a surge in unregulated homeless encampments, increased substance abuse, property crimes, and disturbances that are deteriorating the sense of security for everyone involved (Sederer, 2016). Addressing these multifaceted challenges is imperative to ensure both public safety and the original intentions of legislation while creating a safer and healthier environment for affected communities.

Ordinances with teeth have a dramatic impact to deter unlawful conduct

Nuisance ordinances, commonly called disorderly conduct ordinances, constitute pivotal municipal statutes enacted locally by towns, cities, or municipalities (Bornstein Law (2018). These ordinances are crucial to ensure public safety and enhancing the overall quality of life within communities. They impose a shared responsibility on landlords and tenants, compelling them to be vigilant guardians against criminal activities on their properties and neighborhoods. With a focus on addressing a spectrum of quality-of-life concerns such as trespassing, camping, and marijuana cultivation, these ordinances empower law enforcement agencies with misdemeanor arrest provisions to foster compliance and deter unlawful behaviors.

Effective implementation of these ordinances necessitates a collaborative effort involving jurisdictional authorities, local government officials, and stakeholders. They are also the key to create services to improve the quality of life in rural communities. This collaboration would establish the groundwork for proactive engagement, providing law enforcement with the essential tools to construct and execute successful enforcement programs. One California county has already begun to form strategies to deal with the litany of issues related to public safety, a model others may wish to follow.

Innovations in Rural Policing for Effective Problem Solving and a Secure Future

Merced County has witnessed significant success in meeting the community’s needs at a fraction of the cost of sworn personnel through strategically hiring and expanding non-sworn staff to tackle quality-of-life crimes and complaints. By maximizing the number of unsworn individuals and channeling resources into code enforcement, the county has improved efficiently and continues to resolve the increasing service demand.

Sheriff Vern Warnke’s foresight in reclassifying Code Enforcement Officers under the sheriff’s office in 2020 marked a pivotal moment, bringing them into the fold of the established Sheriff Enforcement Team, otherwise known as the SET Team. This integration has streamlined operations and fortified the team’s dedication to community wellness and safety. Code enforcement officers are well-trained and equipped with the necessary expertise and efficiently handle a wide range of non-threatening issues. Their specialized knowledge allows them to independently assess situations, document violations, and collaborate with property owners to resolve compliance-related problems (Escalante Troesh et al., 2022). With the commitment to education and support, the investment in code enforcement has proven to be a force multiplier, enabling the SET Team to proactively address a spectrum of issues, including illegal marijuana cultivation, solid waste dumping, abandoned vehicles, homeless encampments, and various county code violations reported by vigilant community members.

Empowering landlords and tenants with knowledge about their rights and responsibilities is the pivotal factor in building a safer and more unified community in Merced County. A nuanced understanding of local ordinances and the legal dynamics surrounding landlord-tenant relationships is crucial for the SET Team in maintaining order and preventing conflicts. Collaboration with code compliance departments is a strategic move that can amplify the impact of the SET Team’s efforts. Engaging in town halls and local municipal community forums provides an excellent avenue for the SET Team to establish a presence, foster dialogue, address concerns, and strategize effectively with community members.

Code Enforcement has found it crucial to institute transparent and consistent local regulations governing black-market marijuana cultivation. According to Merced County Sheriff Sergeant Chis Chilton, his team has seen more than a 50% reduction in outdoor marijuana cultivation operations over the last three years due to the strict enforcement of local ordinances. Prior to a shift in local governance and proactive enforcement, community members feared the violence of marijuana cultivation after a record-setting 29 homicides, many resembling cartel-style killings that occurred in 2013 (Parsons, 2014). Drug trafficking organizations have relocated black-market marijuana operations out of the county, which has led to a decrease in violent crimes, including robbery, home invasions, and related homicides.

The SET Team takes the lead in pioneering innovative approaches to address homelessness and establish safer living environments. Merced County’s Continuum of Care has observed a shift from shelters to 24/7 navigation centers, reflecting a collaborative effort by the City and County of Merced and non-profit organizations. These centers, characterized by low barriers and high services, aim to provide stable housing for homeless adults. (Lani 2020). The SET Team, an integral part of this initiative, distinguishes itself by offering personalized communication, encouragement, and services to guide individuals towards stable living, departing from the traditional shelter model.

In January 2021, Merced County Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Response Unit began collaborating with the SET Team on designated weekly days. The partnership helped develop integrated alternative strategies and intervention plans tailored to Merced County’s demanding circumstances. Moreover, frequent outreach and community engagement initiatives throughout Merced County’s rural areas can establish solid relationships and link homeless individuals with vital social services. By being readily available in the field for residents in crisis, the county nourishes a resilient and compassionate community, contributing immensely to Merced County’s overall success and well-being.

A Solution at Hand

The success of this collaborative effort becomes evident in the achievements of local teams forming to resolve everyday community concerns and safety issues. Merced County has developed winning strategies to address critical issues, especially cultivated marijuana operations and homeless encampments. This success has been through developing code enforcement teams and collectively working with other entities to combat these problems. We invite other rural agencies to follow our lead and adopt a similar strategy to restructure staffing, training, and support for civilian staff to gain the same successes for your community.

Lieutenant Raymond Framstad is a native of Santa Cruz (CA) and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Management and a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from Union Institute & University. Lt. Framstad began his law enforcement career in 1995 and has been with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department since 2006.

Lt. Framstad has expertise in drug-related investigations, focusing on prescription medication, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. His diverse roles have included FTO, narcotics agent, marijuana eradication team supervisor, and crisis negotiation tactical support supervisor. He oversaw Animal Services, Dispatch, the Field Training Program, School Resource Deputies, and more during his tenure as the operations lieutenant. As a recognized expert, he teaches courses on drug abuse recognition, emerging drug trends, marijuana investigations, introduction to corrections, and first responder clandestine lab safety.

In recognition of his leadership and operational experience, Lieutenant Framstad now oversees the Detective Bureau, HIDTA Task Force, Coroners Bureau, and the Sheriff Enforcement Team, focusing on quality-of-life policing. His dedication to professional growth is highlighted by his acceptance to the Cal Chiefs Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at the Drucker School of Management, Claremont Graduate University in Southern California, scheduled for June 2024. This forward-looking initiative reflects his ongoing commitment to advancing law enforcement leadership and staying at the forefront of evolving practices.

Lieutenant Framstad is renowned for his unwavering commitment to community safety, collaborating with the Merced County Office of Education and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to educate students on the perils of Fentanyl use. His dedication extends beyond law enforcement, empowering the community through proactive measures and contributing to a safer, more informed society.

References:

Beittel, J. S. (2020). Mexico: Organized crime and drug trafficking organizations [PDF]. https://fas.org/sgp/crs/row/R41576.pdf

Bornstein Law. (2018, May 29). LANDLORD-TENANT LAW Handling criminal activity in rental units. Bornstein Law Bay Area Real Estate Attorneys. Retrieved January 14, 2022, from http://www.bayhousingwire.com/landlord-tenant-law/handling-criminal-activity-in-rental-units/

Duara, N. (2022, December 14). ‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’ hits California’s rural police first, and hardest. CAL MATTERS. Retrieved December 14, 2022, from https://calmatters.org/justice/2022/12/police-officer-shortage/

Escalante Troesh, V. D., & L.L.M. (2022, January 12). California’s Newly Enacted Law Requires Code Enforcement Safety standards–Model for other jurisdictions nationally. Silver & Wright Law. Retrieved January 19, 2022, from https://silverwrightlaw.com/californias-newly-enacted-law-requiring-code-enforcement-safety-standards-model-for-other-jurisdictions-nationally

[email protected], J. R. (2022, December 12). Tehama County dealing with no daytime sheriff’s patrols. Appeal. https://www.appeal-democrat.com/corning_observer/tehama-county-dealing-with-no-daytime-sheriffs-patrols/article_d31308de-7a5f-11ed-9541-2785a974164e.html

Lani, A. L. (2020, September 2). New Navigation Center unveiled in Merced County. YourCentralValley.com. https://www.yourcentralvalley.com/news/new-navigation-center-unveiled-in-merced-county-2/

Lesser, B. (2021, March 20). Economic status, abuse and dual diagnosis. dualdiagnosis.org/drug-addiction/economic-status/. Retrieved March 31, 2021, from https://dualdiagnosis.org/drug-addiction/economic-status/

Levy, S. (2014, April). Pot Poisons Public Lands. Bioscience, Vol. 64, 265-271. https://doi.org/10.1093/biosci/biu020

Meško, G. (2020). Rural Criminology – A Challenge For the Future. European Journal of Crime, Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, 28(1), 3-13. https://doi.org/10.1163/15718174-02801001

Parsons, R. (2014, January 1). Dramatic spike in Merced County homicides in 2013. The Modesto Bee. Retrieved from http://www.modbee.com/latest-news/article3158693.html

Perspective: Principles of effective law enforcement leadership. (n.d.). FBI: Law Enforcement Bulletin. https://leb.fbi.gov/articles/perspective/perspective-principles-of-effective-law-enforcement-leadership

Rethinking-war-on-drugs [PDF]. (2012). https://ycsg.yale.edu/sites/default/files/files/rethinking-war-on-drugs.pdf

Sanchez, R., & Morales, M. (2022, March 26). Law enforcement focus on quality-of-life offenses renews old debate over ‘broken windows’ policing. CNN. Retrieved December 27, 2022, from https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/26/us/crime-us-quality-of-life-policing/index.html.

Sederer, L. (2016, February 1). Take Action Against Addiction. https://www.usnews.com/opinion/blogs/policy-dose/articles/2016-02-01/10-ways-to-combat-americas-drug-abuse-problem

Shouse California Law Group. (2016, November). Proposition 64: Marijuana legalization and retroactive resentencing. Shouse Law Group. Retrieved February 8, 2023, from https://www.shouselaw.com/ca/defense/laws/marijuana/proposition-64/

Voice, V. A. (2021b, December 1). Farmers Hit by Catalytic Converter Thefts. Valley Ag Voice. https://www.valleyagvoice.com/farmers-hit-by-catalytic-converter-thefts/