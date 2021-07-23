Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















There may be a reason that President Biden denied that the Democratic Party endorsed the defunding of the police last night. A recent Rasmussen Poll overwhelmingly rejected every anti-police initiative that has been pushed in the last year including 66% of Americans that want the Black Lives Matter riots investigated by Congress. Just 49% support the investigation of the January 6th riot.

The report indicated that there were 574 violent clashes last summer and over 2,000 police officers were injured.

The new Rasmussen Reports survey also challenges the media’s theme about racist police.

65% also disagreed with Black Lives Matter activists who have claimed that the American Flag and the pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags are symbols of racism.

Support for investigating BLM riots were also strong in Portland, Seattle, Washington, Minneapolis, and other big cities.

Rasmussen’s analysis said, “Sixty-seven percent of whites, 64% of black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities. Seventy-five percent of Republicans, 60% of Democrats and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year’s violent protests.”

The National Police Association said that “When the mayors of cities in which violent riots took place in 2020 refused to let police immediately stop the crimes taking place, it sent a message to violent criminals across the nation that crimes will be allowed and criminals won’t be touched. For the last year violent crimes have increased nationally and the lack of support from politicians has resulted in the number of police officers declining into a short staffing recruitment and retention crisis.

Other key findings included:

53% think Congress should award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020.

62% believe elected officials who downplayed the 2020 rioting and looting deserve to be criticized, a number higher than the 51% who believe politicians deserve criticism for downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

76% of voters believe young people should be taught to comply with police rather than resist or flee arrest.

65% believe that President Biden and Vice President Harris should meet with the family of St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who was murdered in 2020 while protecting his friend’s business from looters.

65% reject the claims by Black Lives Matter that the “Thin Blue Line” Flag is racist.

62% believe that elected officials who downplayed the nationwide riots and looting deserve to be criticized.

68% think that refusing to prosecute trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and other quality of life crimes is likely to increase those crimes.