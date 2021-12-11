Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES — Reports have surfaced out of Los Angeles that on Thursday, December 9, officers responded to a threat of a shooting at Watts Middle School. When LAPD officers arrived to investigate, they were asked by school officials to show proof of vaccination. When officers did not comply with that request, they were instructed by school Director Sims that they would not be allowed on campus per school policy. According to sources from El American, the police then left the school campus.

The original threat was made after school hours, late on December 8. As the investigation continued, law enforcement made the decision to respond to the school to ensure that students and staff were safe. Once law enforcement was turned away from the premises, the investigation has been hampered, according to sources.

Al American has reached out to various school officials and no comment has been made. A connected school associated with Watts Middle School, Dymally High School, was contacted and they were directed to contact LAUSD administration on the matter.