Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WEATHERFORD, Texas – Police are investigating after a college baseball pitcher leveled an opposing player who just hit a home run off him. The attack was tantamount to a football linebacker pancaking a running back, but this was baseball on a play where the contact was criminal in nature.

The baseball game took place between hosting Weatherford College and North Central Texas College on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

In the top of the sixth inning NCTC’s Josh Phillips hit the go-ahead home run. As he rounded third base, the pitcher who just gave up the long ball, Owen Woodward, threw his glove to the ground and charged Philips.

Woodward launched his body like a missile toward the opposing player and violently knocked him to the ground much like a football tackle, but this was a baseball game.

“Oh, oh my!” the shocked announcer said after witnessing the attack. “Oh no! Oh no. That was out of nowhere. Woodward just attacking the — sorry, I just — Phillips right there.”

Following the unexpected blow, NCTC’s dugout emptied and several of Phillips’ teammates pounced on Woodward, reported the Western Journal

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford, Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases… Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

Players were eventually separated and Phillips got up and finished his home run trot by stepping on home plate.

Woodward’s teammates escorted him back to the Weatherford dugout, USA Today reported.

It’s unclear if the players have a bitter history, or if frustration over giving up the home run was the sole factor in the bizarre attack.

Weatherford College said its police department is investigating the incident, according to the Western Journal.

“The WC student in question will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion,” the school noted.

Jeff Lightfoot, the Weatherford Coyotes baseball coach said, “We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today.”

“We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated,” Lightfoot said.

A statement regarding today's incident at the WC baseball game. pic.twitter.com/QbKiaK63vs — WC Coyote Athletics (@WCCoyotes) April 20, 2022

Lightfoot noted the outburst was the first of its kind by his pitcher, ESPN reported.

Umpires suspended the game following the bench-clearing attack. It was the initial game of a four-game series between the two junior colleges.