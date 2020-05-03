AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Park Ranger was pushed into the water at Commons Ford Metropolitan Park after telling a crowd to keep 6 feet of distance with each other Thursday.

Someone captured video of the incident and it has made the rounds on social media. In the video, the park ranger is standing on a boardwalk and can be heard telling park-goers to social distance themselves.

“Keep that 6 feet of distance with each other,” the ranger says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some in the crowd are heard saying “will do” and “I got you, man” before someone pushes the ranger into the water and then runs away.

Now, a man has been arrested for the dastardly deed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an arrest affidavit, Brandon James Hicks, 25, faces charges for attempted assault on a public servant following the stunt, KXAN reported.

“Brandon’s intentional and reckless action could have caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death,” the affidavit said.

The person filming the incident indicated that the park ranger was being friendly to the crowd, adding that they were glad Hicks was arrested, the report added.

“The park ranger was actually being really sweet and understanding before,” the witness said.