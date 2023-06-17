Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Diego, California – A Friday afternoon SWAT standoff involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a donut shop in the Hillcrest neighborhood. NBC San Diego reported that the incident ended with the suspect’s arrest.

Witnesses reported a man was spitting at and threatening people outside of the Donut Star shop at Dove and Washington streets before 2:30 p.m. After police arrived, the man brandished a sheathed “edged weapon.”

The man made threatening motions toward officers and would not surrender. He was shot by non-lethal ammunition and then ran into the donut shop and barricaded himself inside.

An unsecured firearm and ammunition located inside the building, prompting SWAT officers to respond to the scene.

The man eventually surrendered to police.