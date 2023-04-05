Phoenix police officer recovering from critical injuries to throw out first pitch at Diamondbacks home opener

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch at the team’s home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Chase Field, Arizona Family reported.

On December 14, 2021, Officer Moldovan was shot eight times. His prognosis was not good as his body was peppered with gunfire, including one round to the head. Healthcare professionals gave his wife and family little hope that he would survive.

The Phoenix Police Department wrote shortly after the shooting, “Just after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of 15th Ave/Camelback due to calls of a vehicle driving erratically. Officer Tyler Moldovan was assisting with the search at an apartment complex when he encountered the suspect who shot (him) multiple times.”

“The suspect was taken into custody on-scene without further incident. Officer Moldovan was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition. Officer Moldovan graduated the academy in March of [2021] and just turned 22 years old [in November 2021].” Phoenix Police noted the time.

In December 2022, the agency announced, “Tyler and his wife Chelsea are now telling their story to Public Information Specialist Ryan Cody. The couple talks about a range of topics including his miraculous recovery, the support they feel from the community, and his plans to rejoin the department.”

The depth of faith throughout this inspiring story is simply glorious.

Filmed exactly one year to the day of the shooting, here is footage of the in-home interview featuring Tyler and Chelsea outlining their miracles:

Tyler will be joined by Chelsea to kick off the Diamondbacks game on Thursday at 7 p.m. When they make their appearance, we’ll be giving them a standing ovation, whether in person or on the other side of a TV screen.