May 9, 2022

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. – Trinh Nguyen, the 38-year-old mother who shot her two juvenile sons in Upper Makefield Township last week is now facing first-degree murder charges after the boys passed away on Friday.

Nguyen has been in custody since Monday, May 2, 2022, when she shot both of her sons in their beds and tried to shoot a neighbor as she fled the scene.

Her sons, 9-year-old Nelson Tini and 13-year-old Jeffrey Tini, had been on life support since the shooting and were pronounced deceased Friday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

DA Matt Weintraub said Nguyen’s actions were “unconscionable.”

“I have been praying for these boys and their surviving family for days,” Weintraub said. “I am so sad to hear of their passing. This defendant’s murder of two of her sons is unconscionable and horrific. We will do what needs to be done to seek justice for all of them.”

May 2, 2022

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania mother is accused of shooting her two sons in the head at their home Monday morning before attempting to shoot her neighbor and fleeing the scene, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Hours later, Trinh Nguyen, 38, was taken into custody in a church parking lot and had apparently tried to take her own life by suicide, Fox News reported.

Law enforcement authorities responded to Nguyen’s home in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, around 7:00 a.m. regarding a call of an armed subject.

A 22-year-old neighbor told responding officers that Nguyen approached and asked him to give a box of photos to her ex-husband. During the bizarre encounter, she reportedly tried to fire a black revolver at his face on two occasions, but the weapon did not discharge.

The man — who is her former husband’s nephew — was then able to disarm Nguyen. Once he took her gun, she hopped in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and fled the area. Responding officers entered Nguyen’s home and discovered her sons, ages 13 and 10, in their beds with critical gunshot wounds to their heads. They are not expected to survive, the Bucks County Courier Times reported. Nguyen was located around 11:30 a.m. in a church parking lot about three miles from her home. Weintraub said during a press conference that Nguyen was “under the influence” and tried to commit suicide, although the method was not mentioned. Weintraub also said that “both children will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be transplanted.” “It’s a terrible tragedy, but perhaps some good can come out of this yet,” said the prosecutor. Nguyen was arraigned Monday on four counts of felony attempted homicide and one count of possessing an instrument of crime, which is a misdemeanor. She was denied bail and taken to Bucks County Corrections. Authorities said the charges will be upgraded when the boys are pronounced dead, according to Fox. The Courier Times reported that Nguyen failed to pay several months rent for her five-bedroom home and was set to be evicted on Tuesday.