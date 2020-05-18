OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is grieving the second loss of an officer in the past two weeks. The agency announced Monday that Detective Brian Hampton died over the weekend.

“With great sadness this past weekend, we lost another member of our OPPD family,” a spokesperson for the department wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

Detective Hampton’s vast experience includes, patrol, SWAT, narcotics, gangs, and community policing. Most recently, he was assigned to work as a task force officer (TFO) assigned to the FBI. Hampton served the department for 27 years, reported Fox4KC.

Furthermore, Hampton served in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm prior to becoming a police officer.

“Detective Hampton has received numerous awards, compliments throughout his career and was well respected in law enforcement community,” the department said. “Most of the members of our OPPD family that personally knew Detective Hampton described him as full of life and laughter. Detective Hampton was a dedicated family man who leaves behind a loving wife (Lauren) and five children. Detective Hampton will be missed. Rest easy badge #675, we will take it from here.”



The department said on their Facebook page that Detective Hampton was not killed in the line of duty. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Detective Hampton’s death comes a few weeks after OPPD laid Officer Mike Mosher to rest. Officer Mosher killed in a shooting May 3 while trying to capture a hit and run suspect.