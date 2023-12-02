Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State and Stillwater Police are investigating why a dead longhorn was placed outside an off-campus fraternity house. The incident was reported on the eve of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game between No. 18 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Texas.

“OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” Oklahoma State said in a statement. “The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

We do not condone/endorse this behavior, we are simply reporting the scenes outside of FH Fraternity this morning. Someone took #texashateweek a little too far… pic.twitter.com/1AubelWiPv — Barstool Pokes (@BarstoolOKST) December 1, 2023

CBS Sports reported on the graphic social media images showed authorities documenting and preparing to remove the dead cow from the lawn of the FarmHouse Fraternity house near Oklahoma State’s campus. Police told KFOR News in Oklahoma City that it is not clear where the cow came from, though it was believed to have been slaughtered within 24 hours of its discovery on the lawn.

While the intent is not immediately clear, the phrase “F*** FH” — FH meaning FarmHouse — was written the cow’s body. The Oklahoma State FarmHouse chapter, which was founded in 1928 and has agricultural roots, said it was “sickened” by the act and immediately contacted authorities upon discovering the carcass in the lawn.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...