HINCKLEY, Ohio — An Ohio community and police department rallied around a 3-year-old boy who was found abandoned with his dog at a cemetery just two days before Christmas, delivering the child numerous presents to brighten his spirits during the holiday, authorities said.

When officers arrived at Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Dec. 23 they found they boy, identified as Tony, the Hinckley Police Department said.

A witness told officers that she spotted the boy and a dog running after a blue mid-sized car as the vehicle sped away from the cemetery, Fox8 Cleveland reported.

Tony was taken into protective services and placed with a foster family in Medina County, Hinckley police Chief David Centner said.

Investigators were able to identify Tony’s parents. The child’s father has been “very cooperative” with police and child services, according to Centner.

As a matter of fact, Tony’s father called police after a family member saw a photo of his son distributed by local media and contacted him, FOX8 reported.

He told investigators the child had been in his mother’s custody at the time he was abandoned. Tony’s father and police were able to return to the cemetery to catch the dog, according to the station.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed, Fox reported.

From all of us at HPD we want to thank everyone for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love.

Tony’s Christmas story touched the hearts of the community. Many people offered to buy Tony Christmas presents and dropped them off at the police department.

