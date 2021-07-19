Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















NEW YORK — Emergency medical care requires unorthodox techniques on occasion in order to save a victim. That is exactly what transpired on the streets of New York when a police officer used a “bag of potato chips” as he rendered emergency first aid to a stabbing victim earlier this month, according to reports.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison posted bodycam footage Friday of the incident that involved Officer Ronald Kennedy, Western Journal reported.

According to Harrison’s twitter comments, the July 7 stabbing on 125th Street in Harlem is “just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day. @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews @NYPD28Pct pic.twitter.com/DAcF5e2i67 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) July 16, 2021

“They caught me in my lung,” the victim can be heard bemoaning.

“Stay with me, stay with me!” As paramedics arrived to transport the victim, Kennedy advised, “It’s the best I can do with what I had.” “Keep breathing, bro,” Kennedy instructs as the victim is taken away. A knife was recovered at the scene, police said. Eric Rodriguez, 38, was arrested later arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York Post. Police said Rodriguez and the victim had been in a dispute when the stabbing took place. Doctors at Harlem Hospital credit Kennedy with saving the victim’s life.

Meanwhile, the New York criminal justice system has once again failed in its’ job to advance public safety. According to the Daily News, Rodriguez was arrested on July 11, four days after the stabbing. He was remanded to jail after his arrest, but released without bail following a court hearing on Friday, according to court records.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













