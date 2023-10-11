Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Officer Down Memorial Page) – On August 14, 2023, Patrolman Jim Sides of the Alamogordo Police Department in New Mexico succumbed to gunshot wounds he received on April 3, 1984.

At 9:45 a.m., Patrolman Sides and two other officers responded to a trespassing call at 2216 Pecan Drive in Alamogordo. When officers arrived, the subject exited the house and fired at the officers. Patrolman Sides was struck in the head and broke his leg while falling. Another officer sustained two bullet wounds to his cheek. The subject fled the house and barricaded himself in the backyard of another residence. When he fired at responding officers, they returned fire, killing the subject.

The subject was a parolee who had been convicted of aggravated battery of a police officer.

Patrolman Sides was transported to Las Cruces Memorial Hospital where he underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove a bullet from his temple. Due to his injuries, he retired in October 1984. His death on August 14, 2023, was attributed to the brain injury he received when he was shot.

Patrolman Sides had served with the Alamogordo Department of Public Safety, now named the Alamogordo Police Department, for three years and previously served with the New Mexico State Police for five years and the Hildago County Sheriff’s Office for one year. He is survived by his wife and two children.