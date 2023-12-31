Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Greensboro, North Carolina – A Greensboro watch commander was shot and killed Saturday night in Greensboro. Police said the shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road.Greensboro

Police Chief John Thompson said another off-duty officer and a Guilford County paramedic at the gas station tried to save the officer who had been shot. However, the officer died at the hospital.

“We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family,” said Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson.

WRAL News reported that the officer, who has not yet been named, had 22 years of service and was off duty at the time trying to stop a crime.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert on Saturday detailing a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were last seen in, but it was canceled around 7:53 p.m.

According to the Department of Justice, a Blue Alert is issued to aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty. Blue Alerts can also be issued when a suspect poses an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement or when an officer is missing in the line of duty.

At the time of the alert, police were searching for two men in their early 20s. One was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and a green/gray toboggan. The second suspect was last seen wearing a jean jacket with fur, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes.

The suspects were last seen driving along Interstate 40 West in a black Chevrolet Equinox with NC tags and plate number KKA-4332. The car has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

Neither the police nor the mayor confirmed if the suspects have been captured.

