Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Disciplinary records for more than 83,000 active and retired cops were posted online by the Civilian Complaint Review Board Thursday — with thousands more set to be made public soon by the NYPD according to the Daily News. The records span the last twenty years with 34,811 active officers and 42,218 retired officers listed in the database.

A 1976 law that shielded disciplinary records from the public unless a judge released them was overturned last June following the death of George Floyd.An appeals court rejected the union’s attempt to block the records two weeks ago when they argued that releasing the records could place the safety of officers at risk.

TELL YOUR STORY – JOIN THE LAW OFFICER NETWORK TODAY

NYPD Assistant Chief Matthew Pontillo said the database will be released next week as an “online dashboard” in what he called a “baseball card” style summary for every active officer — including an officer’s rank, assignment history and commendations, plus any disciplinary history.