New York City — The NYPD said Thursday they were looking for up to ten individuals after a 14-year-old boy was shot and robbed when the group attacked him on a Bronx street. According to police, it was around 4:30 p.m. last Friday when the large group approached the teen in the vicinity of Morris Avenue and East 140th Street, in the Mott Haven section.

Pix 11 reports that the group began physically assaulting the boy before the attack escalated when one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

One of the attackers then took the boy’s iPhone before the group fled the scene.

The teenager was treated at an area hospital and released.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of nine of the ten people being sought in connection with the attack.