NEW YORK — New York City terminated 36 NYPD officers who refused to get the COVID jab, according to reports.

City officials in the Big Apple say 1,430 employees were fired last Friday for refusing to get the required COVID-19 vaccinations. This amounts to about 1% of the city workforce, ABC 7 reported.

Most of the fired employees had already been on unpaid leave for more than three months, according to the news outlet.

Among the terminated employees were 36 NYPD officers and 25 FDNY firefighters. A majority of the rest worked in the Department of Education and Housing authority, according to ABC News.