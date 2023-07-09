Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A British nurse lost her job after the hospital learned she had maintained an affair with a patient for over a year, ending when the man died following a sexual encounter with her in the hospital’s parking lot in Wrexham, Wales.

Fox News reported that the man, who was not identified, was receiving dialysis treatment and died of a heart attack during a late-night meeting in January. Penelope Williams, 42, failed to call for an ambulance after the patient collapsed in the back of his car.

The incident triggered an investigation and hearing before a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness-to-practice panel, which heard testimony that Williams had ignored advice from colleagues who had urged her to call an ambulance.

The patient met Williams as she was reportedly involved in him treating him medically. When emergency personnel eventually arrived, they found the man partially naked and unresponsive. Williams had called a colleague instead of emergency personnel. The colleague ended up calling an ambulance who found the man dead at the scene.

After initially telling officials that she was meeting the man to help him with his health condition, she later admitted to the ongoing relationship and that she had met up with him that night for a sexual encounter.

Her admission resulted in her termination from her job.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...