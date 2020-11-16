WALLACE, N.C. — North Carolina police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend and also shot her boyfriend’s sister during a “chaotic scene” late Friday night, WNCN reported.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in Wallace at the Wells Mobile Home Park, according to a news release from Wallace Police.

Twenty-six-year-old Marshje Swinson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lonnel Henderson, also 26, of Wallace, police said.

Furthermore, Swinson is charged with attempted first-degree murder after Henderson’s 22-year-old sister was also shot during the incident, according to police.

A handgun was recovered during the arrest, according to law enforcement authorities.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Henderson and Langley families during this difficult time,” the police news release said.

“Thanks also to Duplin County EMS for your tireless efforts and work you did for the victims, and to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for helping us gain control of a chaotic scene,” police added.