COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa — A 14-year-old Brooklyn boy who skipped town with his 11-year-old girlfriend was found speeding in his dad’s van in an Iowa city on Sunday, police and sources said.

The duo, Kevin Figueros, of Midwood, and Amaya Arguelles, of Bensonhurst, were reported missing on Thursday, New York Post reported.

The pair made it more than 1,200 miles before police in Council Bluffs pulled them over, the NYPD said. The young Romeo was cruising behind the wheel of his dad’s Toyota mini-van when he was stopped, according to police sources.

It wasn’t clear exactly why the kids left New York or where they were headed.

Consequently, they were taken to the Council Bluffs Juvenile Detention Center and their parents were notified, the sources said.