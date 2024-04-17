Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A high school student in North Carolina was taken into custody after he was filmed smacking a teacher across the face on two occasions as the educator sat passively in a chair at her desk, according to a report.

The unidentified student was arrested for battering his female teacher in class as other students filmed and laughed. The teen is now faces three misdemeanor charges for assault on a government official, according to a social media post by Collin Rugg on Wednesday.

Rugg, who is co-owner of Trending Politics, said the district attorney launched an investigation into the crime within an hour after the video was posted.

“Both Sheriff Kimbrell (Kimbrough) and myself spent the morning at Parkland High School speaking with the teacher,” said Forsyth county DA Jim O’Neil. “This isn’t about the color of your skin, this isn’t about your political affiliation, today is about one thing. Sending a message to the teachers out there, that law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office support you, we care about the job you do.”

NEW: North Carolina high school student arrested after assaulting his teacher as students in the class filmed and laughed. The teen is now facing three misdemeanor charges for assault on a government official. Unlike many other school assault cases, the district attorney… pic.twitter.com/LsKPMKEhjQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 17, 2024

Rugg concluded the post by noting, “The public school system is a mess.”