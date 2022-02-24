Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLONIE, N.Y. — A New York man is accused of beating his grandfather to death in the city of Colonie earlier this month, police said.

On Feb. 18 at about 3:15 a.m. officers responded to an emergency call regarding a fight at 17 Arcadia Court. Upon arrival, they found Gerald Curran, 82, with serious head injuries, the Colonie Police Department said, according to WHDH.

Curran was transported to Albany Medical Center. However, he did not survive, passing away from his injuries the following day.

An autopsy revealed that Curran’s manner of death was due to blunt force trauma. Hence, the case was ruled a homicide, police said.

Nicholas Pantoni, 33, the victim’s grandson, was identified as a suspect during the investigation. He was located later in the day in Albany, and taken into custody. Although Pantoni was originally charged with first-degree assault, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder during a hearing on Wednesday, NEWS10 reported. Pantoni is being held at the Albany County Jail without bail. It’s noteworthy that Pantoni’s stepfather Clifford Burns is serving 23 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing Pantoni’s mother inside their home in 2013.