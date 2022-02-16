Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLONIE, N.Y. – A 5th-grade math teacher with nearly three decades of experience is accused of planting a covert camera in a faculty restroom at an upstate New York middle school, according to authorities.

Patrick Morgan, 57, has been identified as the suspect. He is charged with 22 counts of unlawful surveillance for allegedly placing the recording device inside the employee restroom at Sand Creek Middle School in the Albany County town of Colonie, WNYT-TV reported.

The camera reportedly resembled a phone charger. It was discovered last Friday after capturing images of more than 20 faculty members — male and female — inside a co-ed employee restroom in various stages of undress.

Colonie Police Lt. Dan Belles said Morgan was seen on video planting the device, which appears to have been in place for several days.

Investigators believe the surreptitious recordings were restricted to adult staff members, and did not include any students, the New York Post reported.

After the camera was discovered, the district reportedly canceled classes at school to discuss the matter with faculty, according to Law&Crime.

Morgan — who has taught in the district for 28 years — was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

Dr. David Perry, superintendent of South Colonie Central School District, issued the following statement on Monday:

Earlier today, a South Colonie Central School District employee was taken into custody by the Colonie Police Department. Patrick Morgan, a Sand Creek Middle School teacher, has been arrested. Effective today, Mr. Morgan was placed on administrative leave and is not working on school grounds. It is important to note that at this time, we have been advised by the Colonie Police Department that there is no indication that students were impacted by the actions of Mr. Morgan. The South Colonie administration team has been working closely with the Colonie Police Department over the past few days during its investigation and will continue to do so until the investigation is completed. More details will be released directly by the Colonie Police Department. We understand that news like this may generate mixed emotions and many questions within our school community. We will do our best to share information as it becomes available to us but our attention remains on the well-being of the individuals who may be directly impacted, our student body as a whole, and our staff members during this time.

Morgan was granted supervised release after booking on Monday. A judge ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.