Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s controversial comments in defense of a temporary gun ban, prompted fierce backlash on social media.

Fox News reported that Grisham issued an emergency public health order on Friday, suspending the right to carry guns in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days following the shooting deaths of three children in the area.

Local law enforcement officials expressed concerns that the governor’s order violated Second Amendment rights.

The governor acknowledged the ban may face legal challenges and addressed these concerns during a press conference.

After a reporter questioned whether Grisham was upholding her oath to the Constitution, she argued no Constitutional rights were fixed, including her oath.

“No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” she retorted. Grisham cited restrictions on free speech as an example of how rights can be curtailed in emergency situations.

Commentators across X, formerly known as Twitter, angrily responded to the governor’s statement, with some calling for her impeachment.