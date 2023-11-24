RARITAN, N.J. — A woman who worked as a teacher and lacrosse coach at Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey was charged with sexual assault of a student due to an ongoing physical relationship that lasted several years, authorities announced.

Lydia Pinto, 38, of Newton, Pennsylvania was identified as the criminal defendant. She is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a former student, the Bridgewater Patch reported.

The Bridgewater Police Department received an anonymous tip on Oct. 16 regarding an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student.

The former student is now an adult. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and the Raritan Borough Police Department interviewed the individual.

The victim acknowledged engaging in an ongoing sexual relationship with Pinto. The victim said the relationship turned sexual when the victim was between the ages of 14 to 15 and continued until the victim’s senior year of high school, authorities said.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said the crimes occurred in Raritan Borough.

According to the Bridgewater-Raritan High School website, Pinto coached the Girls Lacrosse team, although it has since been changed.

Detectives arrested Pinto on November 8 in Franklin Township, N.J. She was subsequently booked at the Somerset County Jail.

Pinto is no longer employed as a school teacher or coach. It’s unclear how or when her employment was terminated.