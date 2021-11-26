Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEWARK, N.J. — A police officer in New Jersey fatally hit a man with his car and then drove the body to his mother’s house, reportedly seeking advice before returning to the scene with the victim. He was subsequently arrested and charged in the case, officials said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Nov. 1 around 3 a.m., off-duty Newark Police Officer Louis Santiago was driving a 2005 Honda Accord northbound on Garden State Parkway near exit 151. Albert Guzman, 25, was a passenger in the car, New York Post reported.

While operating the vehicle, Santiago, 25, drifted from his lane onto the right shoulder and struck and killed a pedestrian, Damian Dymka, 29, prosecutors said.

Neither Santiago nor Guzman called police or made any attempts to assist the man, who works as a nurse, officials declared. After reportedly returning to the scene multiple times, the two men loaded Dymka’s body into the car. They traveled to Santiago’s home in Bloomfield, where they discussed what to do with the body.

Santiago then returned to the scene as his father — a lieutenant in the Newark Police Department — called law enforcement authorities and reported that his son was involved a crash. Responding officers discovered the victim in the back seat of the Accord. He was already deceased, the Post reported.

Santiago was arrested and booked on several charges after the traffic fatality involving Dymka on the parkway, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Santiago faces additional charges, which include leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, endangering an injured victim, desecrating/moving human remains, hindering one’s own apprehension, conspiracy to hinder prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing the administration of law, and two counts of official misconduct.

Moreover, Guzman as well as Santiago’s mother, Annette Santiago, 53, were charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension, conspiracy to hinder apprehension and tampering with physical evidence, the prosecutor’s office said.

All three defendants have been released with conditions, according to the prosecutor.