BELLMAWR, N.J. — A South New Jersey gym was shuttered Monday and its two owners arrested, escalating a battle over the two men’s refusal to comply with Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus restrictions.

A judge on Friday ordered Atilis gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti to vacate and cease operations in Bellmawr, N.J.

They were charged Monday with disobeying that order, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer said.

She said Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, and Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, were charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of violation of a disaster control act, Fox News reported.