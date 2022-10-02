Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Thursday that will allow convicted criminals to seal old arrests from their official records in an effort to give them a fresh start.

Senate Bill 731 was introduced by State Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) in March 2021. The law will automatically seal conviction and arrest records in California once a former offender has “fully completed their sentence and successfully gone four years without further contact with the justice system.”

It also includes prior arrest records that did not result in a conviction. However, exceptions apply to registered sex offenses or serious and violent felonies. All criminal histories will continue to be shared with law enforcement, KTLA reported.

The law takes effect July 1, 2023.