SAN FRANCISCO – A male suspect has been taken into custody for the homicide of Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to multiple sources. Lee was found with critical stab wounds about 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in the 400 block of Main Street in San Francisco. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Mission Local first reported that law enforcement authorities arrested the suspect. Although the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to media requests for information, Law&Crime reported that a person by the name of Nima Momeni appears in the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office jail records on the charge of murder. He was booked Thursday at 9:19 a.m. The 38-year-old man reportedly has links to the tech industry.

The local news outlet KGO reported that it had separately confirmed the arrest. Furthermore, Lee’s ex-wife Krista Lee also disclosed to KTVU that a suspect had been taken into custody.

“This is the first step toward justice,” she said.

Krista Lee believes Momeni knew her former husband, also known as “Crazy Bob” to his friends. However, she was puzzled regarding the motive.

Matt Dorsey, the District 6 supervisor in San Francisco, tweeted, “I’m grateful to @SFPD’s Homicide Detail and all the officers from @SFPDSouthern and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

Lee’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the tech community. He was the founder of the mobile payment service Cash App as well as the chief product officer at cryptocurrency MobileCoin and part of mobile payment service Square, according to KTLA.

Although Lee had recently moved to Miami, he was in San Francisco on a business trip when he was brutally slain in a “good area of town,” the Post Millennial reported.

Lee was an active investor in numerous companies, such as SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma, the Daily Mail reported.

Elon Musk was one of many offering condolences on social media following Lee’s death, while noting the criminal plague that has stricken San Francisco.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” he lamented, calling on the city’s DA to do more.

Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2023

Lee had two children with his ex-wife, who still resides in San Francisco.