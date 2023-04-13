Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Police Association (NPA) has submitted written testimony to the Colorado House Judiciary Committee in support of House Bill 1286, which would increase penalties and fines for cruelty and aggravated cruelty to service animals, certified police working dogs, and police working horses. Cruelty against service animals would be a Class 5 felony and aggravated cruelty a Class 6 felony.

Research has shown that increasing the severity of penalties can indeed deter individuals from committing such crimes. In states with higher penalties for animal cruelty, there were fewer reported cases of animal cruelty.

It is important to consider the severity of the crime and the impact it has on the animal and their handler. Service animals and working animals are not just pets; they are highly trained and provide valuable support and assistance to their handlers. Any harm inflicted upon these animals not only affects them but also their handlers and the community they serve.

Read the full NPA testimony here.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit Educational/Advocacy organization. For additional information visit www.nationalpolice.org.

This article originally appeared at the National Police Association.