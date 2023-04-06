Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN FRANCISCO – The stabbing death of a tech executive in San Francisco early Tuesday morning sent shockwaves throughout the tech community. Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s help as they seek to solve the crime, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The victim is Bob Lee, 43, also known as “Crazy Bob” to his friends. He had recently moved to Miami but was in San Francisco on a business trip when he was brutally attacked in a “good area of town,” the Post Millennial reported.

Lee was the founder of the mobile payment service Cash App as well as the chief product officer at cryptocurrency MobileCoin and part of mobile payment service Square, according to KTLA.

Police were called about 2:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Main Street, near the Highrise Condos, regarding the report of a stabbing. Officers discovered Lee suffering from critical wounds. He was provided emergency medical aid by first responders and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Elon Musk was one of many offering condolences on social media while noting the criminal plague that has stricken San Francisco.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” he lamented, calling on the city’s DA to do more.

Lee, who was dubbed “Crazy Bob” by friends, was an active investor in numerous companies, such as SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma, the Daily Mail reported.

Bob Lee was married to wife Krista, although she reportedly still lives in San Francisco, according to reports. The couple shared two children. (Facebook) San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact its 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a information to TIP411 to begin messaging with SFPD.